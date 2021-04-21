Feedback

See Why Salt Lake City Was Declared The Best State Capital To Call Home

By Ginny Reese

April 21, 2021

Salt Lake City and Mountains

Salt Lake City has officially been declared "the best capital to call home."

Rent.com recently released a study that used several economic factors to rank each state capital.

The study took into consideration many different factors, such as income, cost of living, commuting, livability, walkability, bikeability, and various business factors.

Salt Lake City came out on top.

Here is how Salt Lake City ranked in each category, pushing it to the top of the overall list:

  • business- 2nd
  • bikeability- 4th
  • walkability- 8th
  • income- 16th
  • commuting- 23rd
  • cost of living- 30th

The study also mentioned that Salt Lake City had many opportunities for recreation, especially outdoors, and a year-long "festive atmosphere."

According to the study, here are the top 10 state capitals to live:

  1. Salt Lake City, Utah
  2. Austin, Texas
  3. Cheyenne, Wyoming
  4. Madison, Wisconsin
  5. (tie for 5th) Boise, Idaho
  6. (tie for 5th) Denver, Colorado
  7. Boston, Massachusetts
  8. Columbus, Ohio
  9. Des Moines, Iowa
  10. Honolulu, Hawaii

Click here to see the full study.

Photo: Getty Images

Chat About See Why Salt Lake City Was Declared The Best State Capital To Call Home

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.