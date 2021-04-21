See Why Salt Lake City Was Declared The Best State Capital To Call Home

Salt Lake City has officially been declared "the best capital to call home."

Rent.com recently released a study that used several economic factors to rank each state capital.

The study took into consideration many different factors, such as income, cost of living, commuting, livability, walkability, bikeability, and various business factors.

Salt Lake City came out on top.

Here is how Salt Lake City ranked in each category, pushing it to the top of the overall list:

business- 2nd

bikeability- 4th

walkability- 8th

income- 16th

commuting- 23rd

cost of living- 30th

The study also mentioned that Salt Lake City had many opportunities for recreation, especially outdoors, and a year-long "festive atmosphere."

According to the study, here are the top 10 state capitals to live:

Salt Lake City, Utah Austin, Texas Cheyenne, Wyoming Madison, Wisconsin (tie for 5th) Boise, Idaho (tie for 5th) Denver, Colorado Boston, Massachusetts Columbus, Ohio Des Moines, Iowa Honolulu, Hawaii

Click here to see the full study.

Photo: Getty Images