See Why Salt Lake City Was Declared The Best State Capital To Call Home
By Ginny Reese
April 21, 2021
Salt Lake City has officially been declared "the best capital to call home."
Rent.com recently released a study that used several economic factors to rank each state capital.
The study took into consideration many different factors, such as income, cost of living, commuting, livability, walkability, bikeability, and various business factors.
Salt Lake City came out on top.
Here is how Salt Lake City ranked in each category, pushing it to the top of the overall list:
- business- 2nd
- bikeability- 4th
- walkability- 8th
- income- 16th
- commuting- 23rd
- cost of living- 30th
The study also mentioned that Salt Lake City had many opportunities for recreation, especially outdoors, and a year-long "festive atmosphere."
According to the study, here are the top 10 state capitals to live:
- Salt Lake City, Utah
- Austin, Texas
- Cheyenne, Wyoming
- Madison, Wisconsin
- (tie for 5th) Boise, Idaho
- (tie for 5th) Denver, Colorado
- Boston, Massachusetts
- Columbus, Ohio
- Des Moines, Iowa
- Honolulu, Hawaii
Click here to see the full study.
Photo: Getty Images