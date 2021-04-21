Shake Shack To Open Its First Indiana Location On Thursday

Good news, burger fans. Indiana's first Shake Shack is finally here.

The chain is opening a location at 9701 East 116th Street in Fishers on Thursday, April 22, at 11 a.m.

The location will sell the Angus beef burgers and crinkle cut fries that Shake Shack is known for, but there will also be limited-time offerings for the opening, the Indianapolis Star reported. The special menu items will include avocado bacon burgers and chicken sandwiches; salted strawberry limeade and blackberry lychee lemonade; and strawberry rhubarb and chocolate pudding shakes.

The Fishers location was originally supposed to open in 2020, but the pandemic delayed construction. The restaurant also redid its layout so it could add a drive-thru pick-up window. It's the first Shake Shack in the country to have a drive-thru lane for picking up app and online orders.

Shake Shack already has three other Indianapolis locations in the works. The future restaurants will be at the Indianapolis International Airport, on Mass Avenue in downtown Indy, and the Fashion Mall at Keystone. The airport location was previously announced in 2019, but that project has been delayed.

Photo: Getty Images