Steelers Legend Hines Ward Joining College Football Coaching Staff
By Jason Hall
April 21, 2021
Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Hines Ward is reportedly joining the Florida Atlantic University football program's coaching staff.
ESPN's Adam Rittenberg reports Ward, who spent the 2019 and 2020 NFL seasons working as an offensive assistant with the New York Jets, has been added to the Owls' coaching staff to work in some capacity with wide receivers coach Joey Thomas.
Ward's hiring was first reported by the FAU fan site FAUOwlsNest.com on Tuesday (April 20) evening, before being confirmed elsewhere on Wednesday (April 21.)
The website points out that current FAU director of player personnel David Kelly worked as a running backs coach at the University of Georgia during Ward's first two seasons with the Bulldogs.
Source: Former #Steelers and #Georgia wide receiver Hines Ward is set to join #FloridaAtlantic's coaching staff. Ward, who played 14 NFL seasons, spent 2019-20 as a Jets offensive assistant. @FAU_Owls_Nest first reported the move, noting Ward will work with WRs coach Joey Thomas.— Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) April 21, 2021
Ward, 45, spent his entire 14-year NFL career with the Steelers, holding franchise records in career receptions (1,000), receiving yards (12,083), receiving touchdowns and games at the receiver position (217), appearing in 16 less games than quarterback Ben Roethlisberger's active record of 233 for all Steelers players.
Ward was also a four-time Pro Bowl selection and two-time Super Bowl champion, which included earning Super Bowl MVP honors during the Steelers' 21-10 victory against the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XL.
Ward had previously worked as an NFL analyst with NBC following his retirement and a contributor to both CNN and HLN since 2016.
Photo: Getty Images