Steelers Legend Hines Ward Joining College Football Coaching Staff

Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Hines Ward is reportedly joining the Florida Atlantic University football program's coaching staff.

ESPN's Adam Rittenberg reports Ward, who spent the 2019 and 2020 NFL seasons working as an offensive assistant with the New York Jets, has been added to the Owls' coaching staff to work in some capacity with wide receivers coach Joey Thomas.

Ward's hiring was first reported by the FAU fan site FAUOwlsNest.com on Tuesday (April 20) evening, before being confirmed elsewhere on Wednesday (April 21.)

The website points out that current FAU director of player personnel David Kelly worked as a running backs coach at the University of Georgia during Ward's first two seasons with the Bulldogs.