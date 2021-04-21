Swae Lee has finally opened up about his half-brother Michael Sullivan's alleged involvement in the death of his stepfather, Floyd Sullivan.

In the debut episode of his new Snapchat series Swae Meets World, Swae, who makes up one-half of the hip-hop duo Rae Sremmurd, spoke candidly about Michael being accused of shooting Floyd, who Swae called "dad," last January.

"Everybody struggled in 2020, but it wasn't just the pandemic for me. It was more than that," Swae said in the episode. "My dad, my pops, he passed away recently. I have three brothers. Allegedly the police say my youngest brother, he shot my dad, like, killed my dad. And it's like, my brother killed my dad. That sh*t is like unbelievable like you can't even imagine. It's like something out of a movie. I'm still dealing with it like I don't even know how to deal with it all the way completely."

He added, "It's traumatic, but it puts like fury inside you. You can't bring nobody back... it's just so different."

On Wednesday (April 21), TMZ shared a clip from an upcoming episode that showed Swae talking to Michael, who is currently in jail awaiting trial, about their father's death.

The clip begins with Michael, who is heard on speakerphone, saying, "I wish I was out." Swae then responds, "Me too, everybody do." The 27-year-old artist's mom, Bernadette Walker, then asks Michael to share "what was going through [his] head" the night of his father's death.

After taking a deep breath, Michael responds, "I was hearing voices, and I thought dad was trying to make me kill myself. Like, my stomach was hurting. I couldn't eat, really, and different stuff like that." The clip ends with Swae telling Michael, "Keep your head clear, Mike... we ain't forgot about you. Keep your head up, bruh."

See the clip HERE!

In March, Michael was charged with first-degree murder in connection to the shooting death of his father, Floyd.

In January 2020, police were called to a home in Tupelo, Mississippi, where officers found Swae's stepfather's body, which had multiple gunshot wounds, TMZ reported at the time. Law enforcement officers told the outlet that Michael was a person of interest in the shooting and was being held for psychiatric evaluation. He was later "released from a local psychological care facility and immediately arrested for murder."

Weeks following Floyd's death, Bernadette revealed that her son Michael was diagnosed with schizoaffective disorder. While she said she believed Michael might have been off his medication before the shooting, she noted anything was possible.

Photo: Getty Images