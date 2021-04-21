Feedback

Texas Is Home To Some Of The Most Diverse Cities In The U.S.

By Anna Gallegos

April 21, 2021

WalletHub recently listed the most diverse cities in the United States for 2021. Not only did a Texas city take the top spot, but the Lone Star state is well represented throughout the list.

The financial website not only considered racial diversity, but also religious diversity, economic diversity, household diversity, and socioeconomic diversity.

Writer Adam McCann noted that diversity should be embraced because "it’s good for the economy. ... Not only have waves of immigration changed the face of the nation, they’ve also brought in fresh perspectives, skills and technologies to help the U.S. develop a strong adaptability to change. Economies generally fare better when they openly embrace and capitalize on new ideas.

"Conversely, those relying on old ways and specialized industries tend to be hurt more by changes in the market."

Houston, Texas' largest city, came in as the #1 most diverse city in America and was followed by Jersey City at #2 and New York City at #3. Dallas came in at #4.

The other Texas cities that ranked highly were

  • Arlington: #8
  • Fort Worth: #25
  • Austin: #38
  • Plano: #55
  • San Antonio: #66
  • Corpus Christi: #79


While it's important to accept people of different races, ages, and backgrounds, living in a diverse city comes with some drawbacks, researcher Ryan Muldoon told the Dallas Morning News.

“Diverse cities tend to have a wider array of cultural amenities and a finer division of labor, and so there are, generally speaking, more options for people. Because diverse environments tend to have higher productivity, the costs of living can be higher as well, and there is room for greater levels of inequality," he told the paper.

Photo: Getty Images

