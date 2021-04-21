Woman Wanted For Promising 'Witchcraft Services,' Stealing $100K In Florida

Authorities in Florida are searching for a woman accused of swindling over $100,000 from people through an elaborate scheme, according to NBC 6.

The Naples Police Department said the suspect, who went by "Rosalia," advertised around Golden Gate and East Naples in December 2020, promising to help troubled relationships using "witchcraft services." These ads reportedly popped up in free Hispanic newspapers, radio ads, laundromats, stores and other locations.

A victim who came to Rosalia for her services told NBC 2 that he was instructed to sleep with three eggs under his bed and bring them to her the next day, according to a police report. When he did so, she allegedly waved them over his head and face and cracked them open.