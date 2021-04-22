Utah Police Officers Beat High Scores On Nintendo Switch Found In A Park

It was all fun and games for the Bountiful Police officers that were on duty earlier this week.

According to the police department, someone found a Nintendo Switch video game console at a local park and turned it into them.

The officers decided to have a little fun with it before returning it to the two owners, reported Fox 13 Now.

Bountiful PD spokesman Jon Joubert wrote in a Facebook post on Tuesday:

"Mason and Ali, someone found your Nintendo Switch at North Canyon Park and turned it in to us. I've beaten all your high scores and spent all your gold coins and I'm bored now so you can come pick it up."

Joubert joked that Officer Sanborn played the Switch and "leveled up," earning back a few of the gold coins he spent.