Utah Police Officers Beat High Scores On Nintendo Switch Found In A Park

By Ginny Reese

April 22, 2021

It was all fun and games for the Bountiful Police officers that were on duty earlier this week.

According to the police department, someone found a Nintendo Switch video game console at a local park and turned it into them.

The officers decided to have a little fun with it before returning it to the two owners, reported Fox 13 Now.

Bountiful PD spokesman Jon Joubert wrote in a Facebook post on Tuesday:

"Mason and Ali, someone found your Nintendo Switch at North Canyon Park and turned it in to us. I've beaten all your high scores and spent all your gold coins and I'm bored now so you can come pick it up."

Joubert joked that Officer Sanborn played the Switch and "leveled up," earning back a few of the gold coins he spent.

The officers' moves were all in good fun, and Mason and Ali were once again reunited with their beloved Switch.

The police department later edited the post and announced it had been picked it. It read:

"It's been claimed! Thanks for helping spread the word. Also, I guess Sanborn picked it up when I was done. He leveled them up and earned back a few coins, so that's good."

