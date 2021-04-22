Cardi B Files Legal Documents To Secure Rights To ‘Bardi Beauty’

The beauty world better get ready because it looks like "Bardi Beauty" is on the way!

According to TMZ, Cardi B's company — Washpoppin Inc. — recently filed legal documents to lock down the rights to the phrase "Bardi Beauty," which could potentially be used for a wide range of beauty products. Per the trademark documents, obtained by the outlet, Cardi is seemingly aiming to use the phrase to sell cosmetics, fragrances, haircare, skincare, nail polish, and nail enamel — all the products of a beauty line.

As noted by TMZ, the documents were signed off by Cardi herself. She signed with her real name, Belcalis Almanzar— the CEO of Washpoppin Inc.