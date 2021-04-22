Cardi B Files Legal Documents To Secure Rights To ‘Bardi Beauty’
By Peyton Blakemore
April 22, 2021
The beauty world better get ready because it looks like "Bardi Beauty" is on the way!
According to TMZ, Cardi B's company — Washpoppin Inc. — recently filed legal documents to lock down the rights to the phrase "Bardi Beauty," which could potentially be used for a wide range of beauty products. Per the trademark documents, obtained by the outlet, Cardi is seemingly aiming to use the phrase to sell cosmetics, fragrances, haircare, skincare, nail polish, and nail enamel — all the products of a beauty line.
As noted by TMZ, the documents were signed off by Cardi herself. She signed with her real name, Belcalis Almanzar— the CEO of Washpoppin Inc.
News of the "WAP" rapper's latest business venture comes weeks after she announced that she teamed up with Reebok to introduce her first-ever apparel collection in tandem with the release of new colorways of the Club C Cardi and the Club C Double.
“I’m so proud to announce my first apparel line with Reebok,” Cardi shared. in a statement. “This collection gives every woman the product they need to feel sexy and confident; the waist-snatching tights and curve-hugging silhouettes make everybody look amazing.”
The size-inclusive "Summertime Fine" collection is set to launch on Friday (April 23).
Photo: Getty Images