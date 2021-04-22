Chrissy Teigen Spills Details On Kim Kardashian & Kanye West's Divorce

Chrissy Teigen has shared some details about her friend Kim Kardashian amid the A-lister's divorce from Kanye West.

During her virtual appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Teigen was asked by fans about whether the cookbook author has touched base with Kardashian since she filed for divorce. "I will say I have definitely been in touch with Kim more than John has been in touch with Kanye," Teigen responded with a laugh on Tuesday (April 20). "If anyone knows Kanye, it's that he goes off the grid. It's hard to ever contact Kanye."

Teigen went on to confess that Kardashian put her all into the relationship before deciding to file. "Kim is doing OK. I know Kim gave her all for everything," she continued. "It's honestly a shame that it didn't work out because I saw them being a forever relationship, I really did. But I know she tried her best."

Teigen and Legend were seemingly in Kardashian and West's circle, dating back to the singer's serenade at the former couple's 2014 Italian wedding reception. However, Legend admitted to The Sunday Times in May 2020 that he and West were "never the closest of friends." "I don’t think we’re less friends because of the Trump thing. I just think we’re doing our own thing. He’s up in Wyoming. I’m here in L.A. We’ve both got growing families and I no longer have a formal business relationship with him as an artist, so I think it’s just part of the natural cycle of life."

As we reported, Kardashian filed for divorce in February after almost seven years of marriage, but it was reportedly West that let her "file first in order to give her dignity." He followed up her filing by requesting joint legal and physical custody of their four children: North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 1.