Cosmopolitan Las Vegas Bringing Back 'Dive-In Movies' At Rooftop Pool

The Cosmopolitan on the Las Vegas Strip is bringing back the "dive-in" movies to its rooftop pool this summer, reported Fox 5 KVVU-TV.

The resort will host the movie nights from Monday, May 10th through Monday, September 13th. The doors will open at 7 p.m. and the movies begin at 8 p.m.

Movies will be shown on the Cosmopolitan's 65-foot digital marquee that overlooks the rooftop Boulevard Pool.

The Cosmopolitan said:

"From classic films to modern blockbusters, attendees can take a dip and lounge poolside with signature handcrafted cocktails and bites while surrounded by the bright lights of iconic Las Vegas Strip skyline."

Admission into the movies is $15, and $10 for locals. Hotels guests, first responders, and law enforcement will have complimentary admission. Click here to purchase tickets.

Here is the Cosmopolitan's Dive-In Movie lineup: