Cosmopolitan Las Vegas Bringing Back 'Dive-In Movies' At Rooftop Pool
By Ginny Reese
April 22, 2021
The Cosmopolitan on the Las Vegas Strip is bringing back the "dive-in" movies to its rooftop pool this summer, reported Fox 5 KVVU-TV.
The resort will host the movie nights from Monday, May 10th through Monday, September 13th. The doors will open at 7 p.m. and the movies begin at 8 p.m.
Movies will be shown on the Cosmopolitan's 65-foot digital marquee that overlooks the rooftop Boulevard Pool.
The Cosmopolitan said:
"From classic films to modern blockbusters, attendees can take a dip and lounge poolside with signature handcrafted cocktails and bites while surrounded by the bright lights of iconic Las Vegas Strip skyline."
Admission into the movies is $15, and $10 for locals. Hotels guests, first responders, and law enforcement will have complimentary admission. Click here to purchase tickets.
Here is the Cosmopolitan's Dive-In Movie lineup:
- May 10 Karate Kid
- May 17 Bourne Ultimatum
- May 24 Grease
- May 31 Captain America: First Avenger
- June 7 Pirates of the Caribbean
- June 14 Guardians of the Galaxy
- June 21 Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
- June 28 The Lion King
- July 5 Rocky IV
- July 12 21 Jump Street
- July 19 Spiderman Homecoming
- July 26 Bad Boys for Life
- Aug. 2 Aladdin
- Aug. 9 Lost in Translation
- Aug. 16 Black Panther
- Aug. 23 Happy Gilmore
- Aug. 30 The Fast and Furious: Tokyo Drift
- Sept. 6 Wonder Woman
- Sept. 13 Jurassic World
Want to watch a movie under the stars? Moviegoers can swim, float or lounge poolside at the Cosmopolitan's Dive In Movies, which start tonight on the Las Vegas Strip🍿📽️→https://t.co/JCE5XSxll9 pic.twitter.com/04L8HLUGWf— Las Vegas Review-Journal (@reviewjournal) May 13, 2019
Photo: Getty Images