Cosmopolitan Las Vegas Bringing Back 'Dive-In Movies' At Rooftop Pool

By Ginny Reese

April 22, 2021

CBS RADIO's SPF At Boulevard Pool At The Cosmopolitan Of Las Vegas

The Cosmopolitan on the Las Vegas Strip is bringing back the "dive-in" movies to its rooftop pool this summer, reported Fox 5 KVVU-TV.

The resort will host the movie nights from Monday, May 10th through Monday, September 13th. The doors will open at 7 p.m. and the movies begin at 8 p.m.

Movies will be shown on the Cosmopolitan's 65-foot digital marquee that overlooks the rooftop Boulevard Pool.

The Cosmopolitan said:

"From classic films to modern blockbusters, attendees can take a dip and lounge poolside with signature handcrafted cocktails and bites while surrounded by the bright lights of iconic Las Vegas Strip skyline."

Admission into the movies is $15, and $10 for locals. Hotels guests, first responders, and law enforcement will have complimentary admission. Click here to purchase tickets.

Here is the Cosmopolitan's Dive-In Movie lineup:

  • May 10 Karate Kid
  • May 17 Bourne Ultimatum
  • May 24 Grease
  • May 31 Captain America: First Avenger
  • June 7 Pirates of the Caribbean
  • June 14 Guardians of the Galaxy
  • June 21 Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
  • June 28 The Lion King
  • July 5 Rocky IV
  • July 12 21 Jump Street
  • July 19 Spiderman Homecoming
  • July 26 Bad Boys for Life
  • Aug. 2 Aladdin
  • Aug. 9 Lost in Translation
  • Aug. 16 Black Panther
  • Aug. 23 Happy Gilmore
  • Aug. 30 The Fast and Furious: Tokyo Drift
  • Sept. 6 Wonder Woman
  • Sept. 13 Jurassic World

Photo: Getty Images

