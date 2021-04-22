DMX To Be Honored With Two Virtual Memorial Services

DMX will be laid to rest this weekend.

On Wednesday (April 21), the late rapper's family announced that there will be two memorial services to honor X: A Celebration of Life memorial service on Saturday (April 24) at 4 p.m. ET and a Homegoing Celebration on Sunday (April 25) at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Saturday’s Celebration of Life memorial will be held at Brooklyn's Barclays Center and will be live-streamed on DMX's YouTube channel. While Sunday's Homegoing Celebration will be broadcast live on BET and its YouTube channel.

Attendance to both services is restricted to close friends and family due to COVID-19 health and safety guidelines.