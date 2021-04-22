DMX To Be Honored With Two Virtual Memorial Services
By Peyton Blakemore
April 22, 2021
DMX will be laid to rest this weekend.
On Wednesday (April 21), the late rapper's family announced that there will be two memorial services to honor X: A Celebration of Life memorial service on Saturday (April 24) at 4 p.m. ET and a Homegoing Celebration on Sunday (April 25) at 2:30 p.m. ET.
Saturday’s Celebration of Life memorial will be held at Brooklyn's Barclays Center and will be live-streamed on DMX's YouTube channel. While Sunday's Homegoing Celebration will be broadcast live on BET and its YouTube channel.
Attendance to both services is restricted to close friends and family due to COVID-19 health and safety guidelines.
DMX, born Earl Simmons, died on April 9 after suffering a heart attack that was reportly riggered by a drug overdose.
In a statement after his death, the 50-year-old rapper's family called him "a warrior who fought till the very end."
"He loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him," the statement read. "Earl’s music inspired countless fans across the world and his iconic legacy will live on forever. We appreciate all of the love and support during this incredibly difficult time. Please respect our privacy as we grieve the loss of our brother, father, uncle and the man the world knew as DMX."
Photo: Getty Images