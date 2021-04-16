Feedback

DMX Public Memorial To Be Held At Brooklyn's Barclays Center

By Katrina Nattress

April 16, 2021

Fans will be able to honor DMX (born Earl Simmons) alongside his friends, family, and loved ones. As TMZ reports, the rapper's public memorial will take place at Brooklyn's Barclays Center on April 24. X's former manager Steve Rifkind told the outlet they're still figuring out final logistics, like capacity and ticketing, to adhere to COVID-19 protocol. Those close to the hip-hop legend will attend a more private funeral service at a New York City area church on April 25.

X passed away on April 9 from "catastrophic cardiac arrest" likely caused by a reported drug-induced heart attack he suffered the week before. He was 50 years old. Tributes have been pouring in since his death, including an emotional message from his daughter, Sasha.

"Nothing will ever explain how i feel, how this whole situation feels. my twin, i love you. we were the same person as a whole and i’m glad to have been blessed with being your daughter," she wrote in the heartbreaking post.

Simmons' hometown of Yonkers is also reportedly planning to memorialize him with a "lasting gesture" like a statue, mural, or renaming a street in his honor. X was working on an album when he died, so his legacy will live on through his iconic catalog as well as new music.

Photo: Getty Images

DMX

Chat About DMX Public Memorial To Be Held At Brooklyn's Barclays Center

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.