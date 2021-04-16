DMX Public Memorial To Be Held At Brooklyn's Barclays Center

Fans will be able to honor DMX (born Earl Simmons) alongside his friends, family, and loved ones. As TMZ reports, the rapper's public memorial will take place at Brooklyn's Barclays Center on April 24. X's former manager Steve Rifkind told the outlet they're still figuring out final logistics, like capacity and ticketing, to adhere to COVID-19 protocol. Those close to the hip-hop legend will attend a more private funeral service at a New York City area church on April 25.

X passed away on April 9 from "catastrophic cardiac arrest" likely caused by a reported drug-induced heart attack he suffered the week before. He was 50 years old. Tributes have been pouring in since his death, including an emotional message from his daughter, Sasha.

"Nothing will ever explain how i feel, how this whole situation feels. my twin, i love you. we were the same person as a whole and i’m glad to have been blessed with being your daughter," she wrote in the heartbreaking post.

Simmons' hometown of Yonkers is also reportedly planning to memorialize him with a "lasting gesture" like a statue, mural, or renaming a street in his honor. X was working on an album when he died, so his legacy will live on through his iconic catalog as well as new music.

Photo: Getty Images