Doja Cat Confirms The Weeknd Collab As Next Single From 'Planet Her'

Doja Cat’s second single from her next album Planet Her will feature The Weeknd.

In a new cover story Billboard published Thursday morning (April 22), the “Say So” rapper-singer confirmed her second single from her highly-anticipated third studio album is a "steamy" collab titled “You Right,” featuring the Canadian hitmaker.

“Doja is a star, and has created a unique universe you just want to lose yourself in,” the “Save Your Tears” R&B crooner said of Doja to the outlet. “She’s got such drive and vast creative vision that we will be seeing her impact for a very long time to come.”

“You Right” will mark the collaborators’ latest time working together since Doja added her feline flair to The Weeknd’s “In Your Eyes” remix in 2020.