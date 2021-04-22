Doja Cat Confirms The Weeknd Collab As Next Single From 'Planet Her'
By Regina Star
April 22, 2021
Doja Cat’s second single from her next album Planet Her will feature The Weeknd.
In a new cover story Billboard published Thursday morning (April 22), the “Say So” rapper-singer confirmed her second single from her highly-anticipated third studio album is a "steamy" collab titled “You Right,” featuring the Canadian hitmaker.
“Doja is a star, and has created a unique universe you just want to lose yourself in,” the “Save Your Tears” R&B crooner said of Doja to the outlet. “She’s got such drive and vast creative vision that we will be seeing her impact for a very long time to come.”
“You Right” will mark the collaborators’ latest time working together since Doja added her feline flair to The Weeknd’s “In Your Eyes” remix in 2020.
Doja signaled her next music era earlier this month when she dropped the seductive bop “Kiss Me More” with neo-soul star SZA, accompanying the song's release with a freaky and futuristic music video.
Unlike her previous albums, Planet Her, set to release this summer, is already being described as being the first of Doja’s LPs that feels “fully her own.”
“I think in the beginning, I was just trying to be solid and be what a pop artist already was: what I’d seen on TV and what I thought was the right thing to do,” she admitted. “But as I move on into this Planet Her era, I want to introduce things to people as opposed to just re-create and rehash. It’s just more inspiring to start from a more innovative spot.”
Photo: Getty Images