Free COVID-19 Testing Coming To Michigan Welcome Centers, Airports

Travelers will have easy access to COVID-19 tests on their way into the Wolverine State.

The latest effort to combat the spread of COVID-19 is a partnership between the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and the Michigan Department of Transportation.

Michigan will soon offer quick, cost-free antigen tests at welcome centers, airports and other high-travel spots. Results will be ready in about 15 minutes. Tests will be available to walk-ins, and there will be an option to register online, according to a state press release issued Thursday (April 22).

"As we head into the summer with vaccines ramping up and a light at the end of the tunnel, I am so proud of this partnership between MDOT and MDHHS to keep Michiganders safe," Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in the release. "I encourage all Michiganders to continue masking up, socially distancing and hand washing to slow the spread, and if you re-enter or travel across the state, get tested at one of the new sites being set up at key points. Finally, I encourage you to get vaccinated, which is the most effective way to keep you and your family safe and put this pandemic behind us."

State Transportation Director Paul C. Ajegba explained in the release that the Welcome Centers are “gateways” to thousands of people entering the state each day. That’s why officials considered the centers “ideal locations to help prevent the spread of this horrible virus.”

There will be COVID-19 testing signs along the freeways as drivers approach the welcome centers, Ajegba said.

"We are pleased to partner with MDOT and offer simple, quick COVID-19 testing for Michiganders and travelers to Michigan," said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health at the MDHHS, "With growing concerns of new, more contagious variants, testing for COVID-19 is more important than ever. If you are engaging in any travel, we encourage you to take advantage of this testing when you re-enter or travel across the state."

Find more info here.

Photo: Getty Images