How To Score Giveaways While Cleaning Up Charlotte

In honor of Earth Day, U.S. Bank and South End Social have announced their continued commitment to beautify the Charlotte Rail Trail through monthly clean-up events called Voluncheers.

On the third Sunday of each month, volunteers can gather to clean up their community as part of the I Heart Rail Trail initiative to beautify the 3.5-mile park. To thank those who show up for the events, South End Social offers volunteers rewards and giveaways from local businesses.

"The partnership with U.S. Bank and Charlotte Center City Partners has been everything that we could ask for in partners," said South End Social Founder Michael Martelette. "Their support allows us to enhance these events and maximize the benefits for the neighborhood, the volunteers and South End small businesses."

According to Charlotte Center City, this partnership is part of U.S. Bank's Community Possible program, which hopes to "close the gaps between people and possibility in the areas of Work, Home and Play." In 2019, the company also contributed $1 million toward construction of a pedestrian bridge that would connect the South End and Uptown areas of the Trail.

"U.S. Bank is proud to sponsor these clean-up events as part of our ongoing partnership with the Charlotte Rail Trail and Charlotte Center City Partners," said Ashley Cumberbatch, consumer and business banking district manager for Charlotte. "U.S. Bank has long been a part of the Charlotte community, and this partnership is a great way to give back to a vibrant part of our city."

A special Earth Day clean-up event will take place Sunday (April 25) with registration beginning at 10 a.m. at the Carson Boulevard Light Rail station. A volunteer appreciation event will be held following the clean up, courtesy of Triple C Brewing Co. Learn more or sign up to volunteer here.

Photo: Getty Images