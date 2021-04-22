Miranda Lambert's Husband Purchases His First Cowboy Hat: See The Photo

Miranda Lambert's husband, Brendan McLouglin, may have the country superstar on his arm, but there's nothing like fully embracing the world of country like picking up your first cowboy hat.

On Wednesday (April 21), McLoughlin, 28, took to Instagram Story to show off his new off-white accessory, which Lambert rocked at the 2021 ACM Awards at the top of the week. "Couldn't have had a better experience for my first hat," McLoughlin captioned a photo of himself, tagging the Best Hat Store in Fort Worth, Texas. At the top of the week, the former NYPD officer kept his ACM look casual with a white T-shirt, blazer and denim pants.

Sunday was a big night for Lambert, who kicked off the Keith Urban and Mickey Guyton ceremony with her Elle King collaboration, "Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)." She then filled in for Chris Stapleton's wife and vocalist, Morgane Stapleton, during his performance of "Maggie's Song." Lambert also performed "In His Arms," alongside Jack Ingram and Jon Randall.

"It's fun to bring a husband into this whole family that was from New York City and didn't know a lot about country music," the singer told PEOPLE on the red carpet. "He gives me new joy about it because he's kind of bright-eyed and excited and ready to have fun! It reminds me, like, how dang lucky are we? This is really fun."