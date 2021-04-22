New Video, Details On Uber Driver Choked, Bitten By Woman In Florida

An Uber driver viciously attacked by a woman in St. Petersburg, Florida is speaking out about the wild incident.

Michael Hassey Jr., 22, said he responded to a ride request Saturday evening in front of Cask Social Kitchen in Tampa. That was the beginning of of a terrifying experience for him.

“When I first pulled up to pick up the rider, a young group of women approached the car and one of them said ‘I called an Uber for my mother, can you please get her home safe?'” Hassey told News Channel 8. The driver said the passenger, 55-year-old Michele Stilwell, was asleep most of the ride.

When Hassey was nearing her home, that's when Stilwell "sprouted up" and became violent, according to reporters.

"She started screaming curse words at me and slapped me in the face," Hassey said. Reporters said they watched the video, which allegedly showed Stilwell screaming "My daughter!" while scratching, strangling and biting Hassey.

"She sinks into my neck like a pitbull, shaking her head and stuff," Hassey recalled. He was reportedly shown not fighting back either. "I let it happen. I didn’t put my hands back on her because I have two sisters and I was raised to never put my hands on a female."