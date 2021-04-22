Texas Police Department Can't Use Its Cruiser Because Of Baby Birds

A SUV used by the Carrollton Police Department in north Texas is temporarily out of service because of two baby birds.

A mother dove built a nest on the police cruiser in late March and has been living on Unit #20026 since then.

Cops could have chased the bird off, but the cruiser was egged - literally. The dove laid two eggs between the SUV's windshield and hood.

The officers have kind of adopted the bird and her babies. They didn't want to scramble the eggs so the SUV hasn't left its parking spot at police headquarters. Yellow police tape is on the vehicle's front door to keep people away, too.

The department thought they'd have their SUV back after two weeks, but momma is happy where she is. Officers discovered that the eggs hatched on Monday.

"We aren’t really sure exactly when they were born because momma keeps hiding them under her wings. We suspected they’d been born over the weekend, but yesterday was the first day both she and dad totally vacated and gave us a peek," Carrollton Police spokesperson Jolene DeVito told CBS DFW.

DeVito also said the department will wait until the birds are old enough to fly off before taking back the SUV.