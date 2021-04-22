WATCH: 'God-Awful Blast' In New England Was Caused By Gender Reveal
By Jason Hall
April 22, 2021
A mysterious explosion heard in several southern New Hampshire towns on Tuesday (April 20) night was revealed to be caused by a gender reveal.
The Kingston Police Department confirmed to NBC Boston that explosives used by a local family at Torromeo Industries on Dorre Road were the cause of the loud explosion, which neighbors said was like nothing they'd ever heard before.
“It was earth-shaking,” a Dorre Road resident told NBC Boston.
Sara Taglieri, who lives in a home adjacent to the Torromeo quarry with her husband, Matt, described the noise as a "god-awful blast" that "knocked pictures off our walls."
The explosion shook houses in the surrounding neighborhoods and even was caught on a doorbell camera surveillance video in the next town over.
The Taglieris told NBC Boston that they called 911 and, while they waited for Kingston Police, saw several social media posts about the incident of residents confused over what was happening.
Several users claimed the sound was an earthquake, which NBC Boston's meteorologists confirmed were not present at all in the area at the time of the incident.
Kingston Police later confirmed the sound was caused by the gender reveal using explosions.
“Are you kidding me?” Taglieri told NBC Boston. “I’m all up for silliness and what not, but that was extreme.”
Authorities are still investigating the incident, but believe the people involved used a legal explosive called Tannerite and had permission to be on the Torromeo Industries property at the time of the incident.
“It cracked foundations of our neighbors' [homes],” Matt Taglieri said. “I don’t know how that’s right.”
Police said they've seen the gender reveal video and told NBC Boston the baby is a boy.
