WATCH: 'God-Awful Blast' In New England Was Caused By Gender Reveal

A mysterious explosion heard in several southern New Hampshire towns on Tuesday (April 20) night was revealed to be caused by a gender reveal.

The Kingston Police Department confirmed to NBC Boston that explosives used by a local family at Torromeo Industries on Dorre Road were the cause of the loud explosion, which neighbors said was like nothing they'd ever heard before.

“It was earth-shaking,” a Dorre Road resident told NBC Boston.

Sara Taglieri, who lives in a home adjacent to the Torromeo quarry with her husband, Matt, described the noise as a "god-awful blast" that "knocked pictures off our walls."

The explosion shook houses in the surrounding neighborhoods and even was caught on a doorbell camera surveillance video in the next town over.