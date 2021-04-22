Weezer Unveil 'Van Weezer' Track List, Share 'I Need Some Of That'

It's been a winding road to get to Weezer's release of Van Weezer, but the finish line is finally in sight! And before its 15th album drops, the band has shared another new song off the metal-inspired project: "I Need Some Of That."

Listen to the new tune above.

As fans know, Van Weezer was supposed to come out last May, but the pandemic derailed those plans. Even though Rivers Cuomo and company had already released three tracks off the album ("The End Of The Game," "Hero," "Beginning Of The End") and teased another called "Blue Dream" on The Simpsons, they opted to pause its rollout and shift gears to another project they were working on, the orchestral OK Human.

“This is probably the best possible time for this album,” Cuomo admitted during an interview ahead of its release. “It’s about feeling isolated and alienated and secluded, so it’s the perfect album for now.”

And though Van Weezer's heavy rock feel may seem random, it's actually surprisingly fitting. Not only are the band's members fans of KISS, Black Sabbath, Rush, Van Halen, Metallica and Slayer, but Cuomo actually was in a metal band before forming Weezer. How's that for full circle?

Van Weezer is slated for a May 7 release and can be preordered here. See its track list below.

Van Weezer track list

Hero

All The Good Ones

The End Of The Game

I Need Some Of That

Beginning Of The End

Blue Dream

1 More Hit

Sheila Can Do It

She Needs Me

Precious Metal Girl

Photo: Sean Murphy