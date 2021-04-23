Blake Shelton Looks To 'Bible Verses' For Guidance On Spiritual New Song

Blake Shelton has unveiled a spiritual new track from his upcoming album.

On Friday (April 23), the country superstar released a religious song titled “Bible Verses,” on which Shelton sings of his relationship with the Lord over a soft, acoustic guitar-laden production. The track is the latest offering to appear on the 44-year-old musician’s twelfth studio album, Body Language, due out on May 21.

On the faithful chorus, Shelton sings: “I can open up that good book / And Heaven don't look / Like it's out of reach / When it feels like those apostles / Are giving me the gospel / And not the third degree / I just wanted to read / Like Bible verses / And not the Biblе versus me.”

“No matter where you are in your faith, there are times you feel like you just don’t measure up,” Shelton said of the song. “‘Bible Verses’ is an honest take on that conflict but, without preaching too much, it’s hopeful that everything will all work out in the end.”

“Bible Verses” is the newest track to come off of Body Language, his first full-length LP in four years, and follows previously-released tunes like the controversy-sparking “Minimum Wage” and “Happy Anywhere,” which features his fiancee Gwen Stefani.

"We’ve been working on this album on and off for two years now, and I’m very proud of what we have put together,” Shelton said in a press release when he announced the album in March. “We certainly had some unique challenges with the pandemic, but we also had a lot of fun. We explored new sounds while making sure to get in some classic country."

Photo: Getty Images