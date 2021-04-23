Digital Underground's Shock G, Humpty Hump Rapper, Dead At 57

Shock G of the legendary hip-hop group Digital Underground has died. He was 57.

The musician, born Gregory Jacobs, was found dead on Thursday (April 22), according to multiple reports. Among the outlets to break the story was TMZ, who learned from Jacobs’ father, Edward Racker, that his son was found dead in a hotel room in Tampa, Florida.

Authorities are still determining a cause of death at this time.

Digital Underground co-founder Chopmaster J also shared a heartbreaking tribute in Jacobs’ memory on Instagram.

"34 years ago almost to the day we had a wild idea we can be a hip hop band and take on the world," J wrote. “Through it all the dream became a reality and the reality became a nightmare for some. And now he's awaken from the fame long live shock G Aka Humpty Hump and Rest In Peace my Brotha Greg Jacobs!!!"