Digital Underground's Shock G, Humpty Hump Rapper, Dead At 57
By Regina Star
April 23, 2021
Shock G of the legendary hip-hop group Digital Underground has died. He was 57.
The musician, born Gregory Jacobs, was found dead on Thursday (April 22), according to multiple reports. Among the outlets to break the story was TMZ, who learned from Jacobs’ father, Edward Racker, that his son was found dead in a hotel room in Tampa, Florida.
Authorities are still determining a cause of death at this time.
Digital Underground co-founder Chopmaster J also shared a heartbreaking tribute in Jacobs’ memory on Instagram.
"34 years ago almost to the day we had a wild idea we can be a hip hop band and take on the world," J wrote. “Through it all the dream became a reality and the reality became a nightmare for some. And now he's awaken from the fame long live shock G Aka Humpty Hump and Rest In Peace my Brotha Greg Jacobs!!!"
Jacobs formed Digital Underground with J and the late Kenny-K in 1987, with whom he later went on to release smash songs like “Doowutchyalike” and “Underwater Rimes.” Jacobs was also popularly known for innovating the Humpty Dance while portraying his alter ego Humpty Hump, whom he often depicted in the group’s music, sparking a dance craze with their commercial single “The Humpty Dance.”
Apart from his work as a recording artist with Digital Underground, Jacobs popularly produced a number of hits for the late 2Pac, including the West Coast icon’s breakout single “I Get Around” and “So Many Tears.”
He’d also produced material for the likes of Prince (“Love Sign”) and Bobby Brown (“Get Away”).
Jacobs is the latest in a series of hip-hop artists to die this month in addition to DMX and Black Rob.
See how some celebrities are reacting to Shock G’s passing below:
Damn. Fiona Apple just hit & told me this cool story about her pushing a cart in the Home Depot parking lot, & saw Shock G (97) & both were mutual fans (DU was her 1st rap purchase/He would spin “Never Is A Promise”at gigs) they would email/exchange lyrics to each other. 😥— B.R.O.theR. ?uestion (@questlove) April 23, 2021
Man .... Shock G what a tough loss at such a precarious time. Brilliant beyond ...such a beautiful free mind Brother. #RestinBeats my man . #Doowhatchalike #DUforever— Chuck D (@MrChuckD) April 23, 2021
🙏🏿 🕊 R.I.P. #ShockG 🕊❤️🙏🏿— MC HAMMER (@MCHammer) April 23, 2021
The Underground lit up The Game 🔥 Super Talent 👑 Beautiful Musician Incredible Vision 🔥Tupac 👑 Money B. 👑 Bay Area 👑 Town 🕊🕊🕊🕊
Photo: Getty Images