Former UK Player, NBA Draft Prospect Terrence Clarke Dies After Car Crash

A former Kentucky guard who was preparing for a pro career died Thursday night in Los Angeles.

Terrence Clarke was the only person in the car when he ran a red light while trying to make a right turn, ESPN reported. His vehicle hit another car turning at the intersection before hitting a pole and then a wall. He was taken to a local hospital where he died, Los Angeles authorities said.

Clarke was only 19 and finished playing his freshman season at Kentucky. He left an impact on his teammates, college basketball, and NBA players anticipating him joining the league. Many were heartbroken at the news of his passing.

“I am absolutely gutted and sick tonight,” Kentucky head coach John Calipari said statement. “A young person who we all love has just lost his life too soon, one with all of his dreams and hopes ahead of him. Terrence Clarke was a beautiful kid, someone who owned the room with his personality, smile and joy. People gravitated to him, and to hear we have lost him is just hard for all of us to comprehend right now. We are all in shock.

“Terrence’s teammates and brothers loved him and are absolutely devastated. They know we are here for them for whatever they need."