Frank Iero Unearths 25-Year-Old Demo From His First Band: Take A Listen

Frank Iero is cleaning house and has discovered more unique items hiding in storage.

After his son discovered the creepiest photo keychain, Iero took to Instagram to show off a cassette tape of his first-ever demo — like ever, ever — from August 22, 1996.

“Crazy what you find while cleaning up... I believe this may be the first demo I ever made with a band in a studio,” he wrote on Instagram “Tape is labeled 8-22-96 which makes me 14 soon to be 15, and I believe this was a band called Fountainhead but I could very well be confusing that with another incarnation.”

He went on to explain that he met one of the band members at little league after they found a common interest in Nirvana and decided to ditch baseball to start a band.

“For awhile the band was just he and I in my mom's basement listening to records and smoking cigarettes but eventually we met some other kids who wanted to be in a band and could also get us weed. So 🤷‍♀️. A band we did start,” he wrote. “Anyway here you have what I think is my first “studio demo” where I’m playing guitar and making strange harmonics during the verse of the song “cookies” enjoi.”

Luckily, Iero has a cassette deck and fans got a taste of the song "Cookies" — and it's safe to say Iero has come a long way since 1996.

In his video, Iero also talked more about the three-song demo and the other guys who were in the band as well as giving us a cute chuckle after the song wrapped up.