Frank Iero Unearths 25-Year-Old Demo From His First Band: Take A Listen
By Eliot Hill
April 23, 2021
Frank Iero is cleaning house and has discovered more unique items hiding in storage.
After his son discovered the creepiest photo keychain, Iero took to Instagram to show off a cassette tape of his first-ever demo — like ever, ever — from August 22, 1996.
“Crazy what you find while cleaning up... I believe this may be the first demo I ever made with a band in a studio,” he wrote on Instagram “Tape is labeled 8-22-96 which makes me 14 soon to be 15, and I believe this was a band called Fountainhead but I could very well be confusing that with another incarnation.”
He went on to explain that he met one of the band members at little league after they found a common interest in Nirvana and decided to ditch baseball to start a band.
“For awhile the band was just he and I in my mom's basement listening to records and smoking cigarettes but eventually we met some other kids who wanted to be in a band and could also get us weed. So 🤷♀️. A band we did start,” he wrote. “Anyway here you have what I think is my first “studio demo” where I’m playing guitar and making strange harmonics during the verse of the song “cookies” enjoi.”
Luckily, Iero has a cassette deck and fans got a taste of the song "Cookies" — and it's safe to say Iero has come a long way since 1996.
In his video, Iero also talked more about the three-song demo and the other guys who were in the band as well as giving us a cute chuckle after the song wrapped up.
Photo: Getty Images