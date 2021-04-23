Feedback

It's Official! The Kentucky State Fair Will Be Open To The Public This Year

By Ginny Reese

April 23, 2021

BRITAIN-LIFESTYLE-ENTERTAINMENT-FAIR

Officials have announced that the 2021 Kentucky State Fair will be open to the public this year.

The Mooresville Tribune reported that the Kentucky State Fair Board voted to hold the fair from August 19th to August 29th.

Tickets for the event go on sale in July.

The event was closed to the public last year, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

WDRB reported that Joe Goggin, the chair of the fair board's Kentucky State Fair Committee, said the goal for this year's fair is to be a "more normalized fair."

Kentucky Venues President and CEO David S. Beck said:

"The Kentucky State Fair is an important event for thousands of people around the Commonwealth and the economic activity created by the Fair will help Kentucky’s recovery. While we will need to make adjustments to respond to COVID-19, we plan to produce as much of the Fair as safely possible."

According to officials, plans and specific information will be announced at a later time.

The Kentucky State Fair will be held at the Kentucky Exposition Center at 937 Philips Lane in Louisville.

Photo: Getty Images

Chat About It's Official! The Kentucky State Fair Will Be Open To The Public This Year

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.