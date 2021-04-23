Feedback

North Carolina Woman Wins One Of The Largest Jackpots In Lottery History

By Sarah Tate

April 23, 2021

A Charlotte woman recently hit it big in the lottery, winning an unbelievable $1 million. Timiaya Ellison was surprised to learn that she scored one of the two biggest Cash 5 lottery jackpots in the history of North Carolina, WCNC reports.

Officials with the North Carolina Education Lottery said Ellison purchased her winning ticket at the Circle K on University Boulevard in Charlotte. Another lucky winner in Charlotte got their ticket from a Circle K on John J Delaney Drive in Ballantyne. The two tickets matched all five numbers in the drawing and split the record-breaking $2 million jackpot, the first time in Cash 5 history the prize reached such levels.

Ellison was ecstatic when she won, but she didn't immediately recognize the full extent of her prize, a cool $1, 054,439.

"When I found out, I thought I had won half of the amount I did," she said. "I was getting my hair done yesterday, and I said, 'Oh, let me check my lotto and see if I can use any of it for some gas.' I was looking at it, just standing there like, 'oh my God,' and misread it because I was so flustered."

In total, Ellison took home more than $740,000 after taxes.

Photo: Getty Images

