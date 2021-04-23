Searching For A Job? Here's A List Of Las Vegas Companies Hosting Job Fairs

COVID-19 restrictions are easing all over the country, which means that the economy is evening out once again. As more and more people starting trickling back into restaurants, bars, casinos, and stores, companies are looking to hire. So, those companies are hosting job fairs, reported 8 News Now.

If you've been out of work in Las Vegas, then no worries.

Here is a list of all the companies hosting job fairs in the Las Vegas area:

Boyd Gaming will host the ‘Food and Beverage Career Fair’ on April 28

Wednesday April 28th from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Gold Coast Hotel and Casino (4000 W. Flamingo Rd. in Las Vegas)

El Cortez Hotel & Casino will host a job fair on April 28

Wednesday April 28th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Fiesta Room at El Cortex Hotel and Casino (600 E. Fremont Street in Las Vegas)

McDonald’s to host job fair on April 28

Wednesday April 28th. Text 'worksforme' to 36453 for more information.

Plaza Hotel & Casino will host a job fair on April 29

Thursday, April 29th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Plaza Hotel and Casino in the Canyon Room on the third floor.

Photo: Getty Images