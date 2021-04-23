Feedback

Usher Adds More Dates To His Las Vegas Residency

By Ginny Reese

April 23, 2021

10th Annual ONE Musicfest

Usher is adding more dates to his Las Vegas residency, reported 8 News Now.

His residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace will start in less than three months, opening on July 16th. Usher added additional dates for August.

According to an announcement from Caesars on Friday, the added performances will be on August 4th, 6th, 7th, 11th, 13th, and 14th. All of the residency shows begin at 9 p.m.

The Colosseum holds about 4,300 people, which allows fans the perfect experience to see him perform up close and personal.

Tickets start at $59 per person, plus tax and fees.

There are a limited number of VIP meet and greet packages for each show.

All tickets and VIP packages can be purchased by clicking here.

Tickets will go on sale to the public starting Thursday, April 29th at 10 a.m., PST.

Fan presale starts on Saturday, April 24th at 10 a.m. until Wednesday, April 28th at 10 p.m. Click here for additional details about the fan presale.

Photo: Getty Images

