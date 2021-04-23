Usher Adds More Dates To His Las Vegas Residency

Usher is adding more dates to his Las Vegas residency, reported 8 News Now.

His residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace will start in less than three months, opening on July 16th. Usher added additional dates for August.

According to an announcement from Caesars on Friday, the added performances will be on August 4th, 6th, 7th, 11th, 13th, and 14th. All of the residency shows begin at 9 p.m.

The Colosseum holds about 4,300 people, which allows fans the perfect experience to see him perform up close and personal.

Tickets start at $59 per person, plus tax and fees.

There are a limited number of VIP meet and greet packages for each show.

All tickets and VIP packages can be purchased by clicking here.