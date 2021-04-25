Feedback

Alice Cooper Calls Himself 'Walking Antibody' After Recovering From COVID

By Katrina Nattress

April 25, 2021

Alice Cooper says he's a "walking antibody" after suffering from COVID-19. During a recent interview with Good Day Rochester, the rock icon detailed what it felt like living with the disease. “All it really did with me was it knocked me out,” he said. “For three weeks, I felt like I went 12 rounds with [boxing legend] Roberto Duran; I was just beat up."

“And then every day, you feel a little bit better, then you feel a little bit better, feel a little bit better, and after about a month, you start feeling pretty good," Alice continued. "And so now I’m a walking antibody.”

During another recent interview, the singer revealed he lost 15 pounds due to the virus, which he and his wife Sheryl contracted in December. Thankfully, neither of them required hospitalization.

The Coopers received their COVID-19 vaccines in February, and described the experience as "painless."

“It’s not a hard shot at all – it’s an easy shot," Alice told NME after getting his first dose. "In Arizona right now they’re doing 10,000 people a day. The light at the end of the tunnel is in sight!”

Now that he's feeling good again, Alice is slated to host a livestream performance that features Evanescence on May 13.

Photo: Getty Images

Alice Cooper

