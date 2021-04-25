Hayley Williams Officially Releases Cover Of Broadcast's 'Colour Me In'

Last year, Hayley Williams contributed an unreleased cover of Broadcast's "Colour Me In" for Good Music To Avert The Collapse Of American Democracy — a benefit compilation that was only available for 24 hours to raise money for voter rights organizations. Now, she's sharing her dreamy rendition of the 2003 track with the masses.

"happy weekend everybody. today i surprise dropped a cover of one of my fav Broadcast songs," the Paramore frontwoman wrote on Instagram before revealing that she's taking a break from releasing music. "and thus concludes my crazy year long marathon of releasing s**t when and how i want. if it seems like i never stop working its because well... i dont. and to be honest, im kinda tired 😂 it’s time to store up some energy and fire for the future. thanks for being kind and supportive of me in all my creative escapades."

Listen to "Colour Me In" above.

The cover's official release follows Williams' beautifully raw debut solo album Petals For Armor and its successor FLOWERS for VASES / descansos, which came out less than a year later. Back in February, the singer proclaimed that she's "ready for the next Paramore album," so perhaps that's the project she's storing up her energy and fire for? We'll just have to wait and see.

Photo: Lindsey Byrnes