Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Spotted Having Dinner After Breakup

Whoa! Could Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez be headed for reconciliation already?

The famous exes, who only recently pulled the plug on their engagement over a week ago, were spotted out having dinner together. Page Six, who broke the report this weekend, placed J-Rod at the Hotel Bel-Air in Los Angeles. It's a pretty significant eating spot for the exes, because it’s where the “On the Floor” musician and the retired baseball star had their first date in 2017.

Although the occasion for such an intimate meet-up remains to be known, one bystander told the outlet, “There still seemed to be love and respect” between them.

After initially denying false reports of their rumored breakup, Lopez and Rodriguez released a joint statement weeks later announcing their years-long engagement was over.

“We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so,” the exes declared in a statement to the Today show. “We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support.”

Lopez had seemingly been feeling more or less emotional in the hours that passed since the breakup, having “liked” a low-key shady Instagram post about feeling unappreciated not long afterward.

Photo: Getty Images