Buried Treasure: Hemisfair Is Looking For The Owner Of A Missing Ring

Are you missing a ring?

Hemisfair officials are trying to find the rightful owner of a silver band that was buried at the park.

A park ambassador found the ring while replanting the pollinator garden inside the playground at Yanaguana Garden earlier this month, according to a tweet.

The ring is size 13.5 and has three diagonal rows of small diamonds, MySA.com reported. It could be a men's or women's ring.

It also has an inscription inside the band, but the park isn't sharing what it is. The ring's owner will have to remember the inscription in order to get the ring back.

No major work has been done to Yanaguana Garden in the last six months, according to a park spokesperson. The park suspects the ring was dropped by one of the 3 million people who have visited the garden since it opened in 2015.

Either that or they uncovered a very old treasure.