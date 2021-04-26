Detroit Restaurant Owners Opt To Stop Indoor Service As COVID Cases Rise

Detroit restaurant owners are taking it upon themselves to temporarily ban indoor dining services as COVID-19 cases rise throughout the state, including a new variant.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has urged Michiganders to avoid dining indoors, and said in a press briefing that policy changes wouldn’t do enough to slow the spread of the virus. So, restaurant owners in the Detroit area are doing their part to bar people from eating inside, Eater Detroit reported Monday (April 26).

Some of the Detroit area restaurants and bars that are voluntarily taking indoor dining off the table include Ahi Pike and Grill, Cultivate Coffee and Tap House, Howe’s Bayou, Louis’ Pizza, Slows Bar BQ, Witch’s Hat Brewing Company and others. Eater Detroit is keeping tabs on the list, and asking readers to let them know of any others to add.

During winter months, restaurants were forced to ban indoor service for months as Michigan worked to combat the spread of COVID-19.

One of the state’s latest efforts to help slow the spread of COVID-19 is offering cost-free antigen tests at welcome centers and airports.

Michigan has tracked more than 825,800 total confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Monday, the latest data available.

Photo: Getty Images