If Your Arizona Phone Number Starts With 480, 520 or 928 Changes Are Coming

Arizona residents with the three large area codes will soon have to transition to 11-digit dialing for local calls, reported AZ Family. The changes will come later this year.

Residents who have phone numbers starting with 480, 520, and 928 will have to start dialing area codes with phone numbers starting this weekend. The transition will be permanent beginning October 24th.

According to officials, those who dial numbers without the area codes after October 24th will likely not go through.

The announcement of the change came after the Federal Communications Commission approved 988 as the three-digit abbreviated dialing code to reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline last year, starting July 16, 2022.

The 520 area code covers southern Arizona, including cities such as Nogales and Tucson.

The 928 area code covers northern and western Arizona, including cities like Yuma, Flagstaff, and Lake Havasu City.

The 480 area code covers the East Valley and parts of Pinal County, including cities like Mesa, Apache Junction, and Tempe.

The area codes 602 and 623, which cover cities like Phoenix, Glendale, Goodyear, and Surprise, were not listed as a part of the change.

