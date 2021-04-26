VIDEO: Rob Gronkowski Makes Incredible Catch In Arizona, Sets World Record

Rob Gronkowsi, who played football at the University of Arizona, is fresh off an incredible performance in Super Bowl LV with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And now, he's a world-record holder.

Gronkowski set a Guinness World Record for "the highest altitude catch that's ever been done in the world," reported FOX 10 Phoenix.

A football was taken 600 feet into the air in a helicopter, hovering above Arizona Stadium in Tucson.

The ball was dropped, intended to be caught by Gronkowsi for the world record. He dropped the first two footballs that were dropped. However, he latched onto the third ball and Arizona players and coaches went wild.

Gronkowski spiked the ball onto the turf, the same move that comes after his touchdowns during games.

See video of the moment below that was posted to Twitter.