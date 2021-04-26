Man Found Bleeding From Head After Hatchet Attack In Portland, Police Say

A man was taken to the hospital after police said someone attacked him with a hatchet in Portland, according to KATU.

Portland police officers were called out to Northwest Broadway in Old Town after reports of a disturbance Saturday afternoon (April 24). When authorities arrived, they said a man was found bleeding from his head. The victim was rushed to the hospital with a "serious head wound" but is expected to survive, according to police.

Officers said they also arrested the suspect involved, who was reportedly still in the building at the time. Officials seized a hatchet as evidence, reporters learned.

Police identified the suspect as 46-year-old James Lott. He was booked into Multnomah County jail and charged with second-degree assault.

There have been some grisly attacks reported in the United States recently. A Washington man was accused of attacking his roommate with a knife and hammer. A sword-wielding suspect slashed someone in New Orleans. Earlier this year, a man who got upset over a dirty car attacked two people with a machete.

Photo: Portland Police Bureau