Mike Tomlin Expects This Steelers Player To Have A Breakout Season In 2021

Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin expects big things from second-year outside linebacker Alex Highsmith.

As a rookie, Highsmith stepped in the absence of starter Bud Dupree, who experienced a season ending torn ALC in December.

On Monday (April 26), Tomlin participated in a pre-draft press conference alongside general manager Kevin Colbert and not only confirmed that Highsmith will continue to serve as the Steelers' starting outside linebacker amid Dupree's decision to sign with the Tennessee Titans as a free agent this offseason, but also set high expectations for the former third-round draft pick.

"In regards to the loss of Bud and the expectations and the depth and things at that position, the lynchpin to that entire discussion is the natural maturation of Alex Highsmith from Year 1 to Year 2,” Tomlin said. “You know the standard of expectations that we have for our young players moving from [Year] 1 to [Year] 2.He could be the poster boy for that. We need a significant rise in terms of all areas of play from him. But I also think it’s reasonable to expect it given what he’s been exposed to, given the quality young man that he is and his work ethic and the environment we intend to put him in. I think it’s reasonable to expect him to rise up and meet the challenges.”