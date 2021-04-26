New Guy Fieri Restaurant Resumes Construction On Second Avenue

Downtown will soon become Flavortown now that Guy Fieri's new restaurant is set to resume construction. The building that will house Chicken Guy! was damaged during the Christmas Day bombing that destroyed more than 40 businesses along Second Avenue, WKRN reports.

"You can't keep Nashville and 2nd Avenue down, and with Chicken Guy!, we're proud to be gettin' this party re-started," Fieri said in a statement.

The new chicken joint will be located off Second Avenue and Commerce Street and is set for a summer 2021 grand opening. Per WKRN, Chicken Guy! offers a selection of all-natural chicken tenders, skewers, sandwiches and salads with more than 20 house-made sauces. From Curry Mayo and Wasabi Honey to Chipotle Ranch and Fieri's signature Donkey Sauce, there is a seemingly endless number of flavor combinations customers can enjoy.

The new restaurant is a partnership between the Food Network star, FACE Hospitality, and restauranteur Robert Earl.

"We're grateful for the strength of the partnership between Guy Fieri, Robert Earl and FACE, which as proven stronger than all the changes and challenges we faced last year," said Bucky Mabe, CEO of FACE Hospitality. "We are eager to finish out this project and bring Guy's unique bold tastes and flavors to downtown Nashville."

