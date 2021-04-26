Pittsburgh To Launch Blitz On Abandoned Vehicles In City

Pittsburgh is planning to launch a blitz on abandoned vehicles in the city.

The blitz will include an initial focus on Allentown and Beltzhoover before expanding to other neighborhoods, WPXI reports.

The Pittsburgh Bureau of Police will begin pulling officers from all six jurisdictions to work with traffic supervisors to tow all abandoned vehicles in the Allentown and Beltzhoover neighborhoods.

All residents are advised to report any known abandoned vehicles by dialing 3-1-1.

The website for the MyBurgh app provides the following information for residents looking to report an abandoned vehicle:

"Call 3-1-1. Please be prepared to provide the location, description of the vehicle (color, make and model) and license plate number. If it’s in the public right of way, it will be handled by the Police Abandoned Vehicle Unit. If it’s in the private right of way, it will be handled and cited by Permits, Licenses and Inspections (PLI) [formerly BBI]. If the car is located in the public right of way it will usually be removed relatively quickly. Vehicles on private property often take longer to remove.

Officers plan to repeat blitzes throughout the city in the next few weeks in response to as many 3-1-1 complaints as possible.

“Abandoned vehicles are a blight on neighborhoods and we’re making a special commitment of resources to address them,” said Mayor Bill Peduto. “I urge residents to help police by letting us know of any such vehicles in their neighborhoods.”

Residents may also report an abandoned vehicle by calling (412)-255-2621 or filing a 311 Request Form online here.

Photo: Getty Images