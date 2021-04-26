TSA Finds Loaded Handgun At Nashville International Airport

A loaded firearm was found at a Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoint Monday morning (April 26) at the Nashville International Airport, WKRN reports.

In a news release, TSA said agents discovered a Century Arms 9mm handgun with a loaded magazine in a passenger's carry-on bag around 5:30 a.m. Airport police were notified, and they arrived to escort the passenger out of the checkpoint area and took possession of the bag.

According to WKRN, firearms are prohibited in carry-on bags but can be transported in checked baggage. However, they must be unloaded and in a proper carrying case as well as declared to the airline. Bringing firearms to checkpoints could lead to possible criminal charges and civil penalties.

Including Monday's incident, TSA officers have found 25 loaded firearms at BNA security checkpoints so far this year, compared to a total of 94 in 2020.

"Even with lower than normal passenger numbers, we continue to find firearms at a very high rate at security checkpoints," said TSA Federal Security Director for Tennessee Steve Wood. "Passengers must remember they're responsible for the contents of bags and our advice is they thoroughly inspect all personal belongings to make sure there are no illegal or prohibited items before coming to the airport."

Photo: Getty Images