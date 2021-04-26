Why April 27th Matters in Rock History

It’s April 27th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 2009, Pearl Jam bassist Jeff Ament was robbed outside of the Atlanta studio where the band was recording. The knife-wielding assailants got away with Jeff’s passport, $3,000 in cash and $4,320 in goods.

In 1994, Chicago had their third number one album with Chicago VII.

In 1999, British band The Verve, best known for their song “Bittersweet Symphony,” announced that they had split up. They’d reunite in 2007 for a year before hanging it up again.

In 1981, Ringo Starr married actress Barbara Bach.

In 1986, the number one song in the country was Robert Palmer’s “Addicted to Love.”

And in 2010, Billy Corgan launched a Twitter tirade against Courtney Love, accusing her of not writing her own songs and abandoning her daughter.

