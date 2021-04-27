15 Oregon Counties Could Face Dining Rooms Closing Again Due To COVID-19

A third of Oregon's counties are expected to see more COVID-19 restrictions return by the end of the week, according to KOMO.

Due to coronavirus cases rising in 15 counties, they are slated to move back into the "extreme risk" category on Friday (April 30). These counties include Multnomah, Clackamas, Marion, Baker, Columbia, Crook, Deschutes, Harney, Jackson, Josephine, Klamath, Lake, Lane, Linn, and Polk.

Now, this will not be confirmed until Gov. Kate Brown announces these changes, but based on her comments last week, it may be inevitable. She said there will be a pause on indoor dining at restaurants if these counties move back into the extreme risk category. Outdoor dining would still be allowed at restaurants and bars but would be limited to 50 people max.

“This is not a step I take lightly, however, it could be the last time we need to impose this level of restrictions given our vaccination trends and the virus’ behavior,” Gov. Brown said last Friday (April 23). She also noted that there would be a "waiting week" period before the counties actually regress a category.

Reporters pointed out that "both Multnomah and Clackamas counties in the Portland metro area have more than 200 cases per 100,000 people, which has been the threshold for the 'extreme risk' designation."

Photo: Getty Images