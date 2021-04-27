Feedback

2020 Grads Invited Back For Belated Commencements At Some Illinois Colleges

By Kelly Fisher

April 27, 2021

Some universities in Illinois are inviting the class of 2020 back for belated in-person commencements.

The gesture aims to make up for having to cancel graduation ceremonies last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The list includes the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, Illinois State University, University of Illinois at Chicago, Northern Illinois University, Southern Illinois University, Eastern Illinois University and others, the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

“Honestly, it was really sad,” 2020 graduate Annie Czerwinski told the Sun-Times of having to miss her graduation ceremony last year. “I had been looking forward to commencement for so long.”

She added that she’s “really excited” to go back to the Urbana-Champaign campus to celebrate her graduation alongside the class of 2021.

Officials at the universities that are holding in-person graduation ceremonies say that they’re able to do so with COVID-19 guidelines in place, including social-distancing and mask-wearing.

Everyone age 16 and older is eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in Illinois, as of earlier this month.

State data show that more than 8,942,000 doses of the vaccine have been administered in Illinois, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported Tuesday (April 27). Illinois has reported more than 1,325,000 total cases as of Tuesday.

Photo: Getty Images

Chat About 2020 Grads Invited Back For Belated Commencements At Some Illinois Colleges

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.