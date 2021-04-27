49ers Interested In Using No. 3 Pick In NFL Draft On These 5 Quarterbacks

The San Francisco 49ers pulled off a blockbuster trade last month to move themselves into the No. 3 overall spot in the upcoming 2021 NFL Draft last month, with many presuming their intention was to select a quarterback.

Apparently, the franchise is weighing several options leading up to its selection on Thursday (April 29) night.

ESPN reports the 49ers are considering all five of the top-rated quarterbacks -- Clemson's Trevor Lawrence (the unanimous projected No. 1 overall pick), BYU's Zach Wilson, Alabama's Mac Jones, North Dakota State's Trey Lance and Ohio State's Justin Fields -- and have yet to make a decision with round one set to take place in two days.

During a media session on Monday (April 26), head coach Kyle Shanahan said the team was already comfortable picking between its top three options and could "get there" with Nos. 4 and 5, without revealing who they were.

"We knew that there was three at the time," Shanahan said. "That's why we thought [No.] 3 was a good spot to go to. After going through this whole process, I felt good about five guys at [No.] 3. Yeah, we had a guy probably at first back then, but we knew that wasn't set in stone. And we knew the only way we could figure out a little bit more, especially when you can't work out guys, you can't meet with these people, there's a lot of things you can't do this year. The only way we could go off that is if we got closer to where we could do a little more in-depth thing that we didn't have to hide. We did. In that time, I think every candidate has gotten stronger. And yeah, we probably started with one in mind, but that one has gotten better since and so have all the other candidates."

The Niners will likely have their options limited before their selection as the Jacksonville Jaguars have publicly expressed interest in drafting Lawrence No. 1 overall and the New York Jets are expected to also take a quarterback -- most presuming Wilson -- at No. 2 overall.

Last month, NBC Sports analyst and former NFL quarterback Chris Simms led speculation that Jones would be targeted by the Niners after acquiring the No. 3 pick from the Miami Dolphins.

"49ers-Dolphins...[head coach] Kyle Shanahan trying to control his own fate. You trade up to 3 for a QB who is NFL-ready right now, not a project. And to me that says Mac Jones," Simms tweeted following the announcement of the trade Friday afternoon.