Another Airline Is Expanding Services In The Phoenix Area As Travel Resumes

Sun Country Airlines announced new services on Tuesday morning. The airlines will be expanding services at the Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport, reported AZ Family.

The new flight route will provide services to Minneapolis from Mesa, beginning on November 24th.

Fares will be as low as $79, and flights will be offered on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays. You can find more information about the fares here.

Sun Country Arlines Chief Revenue Officer Grant Whitney said:

"With more and more people excited to resume traveling, we’re excited to be able to offer them another option to get away this winter to enjoy the Valley of the Sun. We’re know there is pent-up demand for convenient, affordable travel, and we’re here to help folks enjoy the vacations they’ve been dreaming about."