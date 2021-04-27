Another Airline Is Expanding Services In The Phoenix Area As Travel Resumes
By Ginny Reese
April 27, 2021
Sun Country Airlines announced new services on Tuesday morning. The airlines will be expanding services at the Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport, reported AZ Family.
The new flight route will provide services to Minneapolis from Mesa, beginning on November 24th.
Fares will be as low as $79, and flights will be offered on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays. You can find more information about the fares here.
Sun Country Arlines Chief Revenue Officer Grant Whitney said:
"With more and more people excited to resume traveling, we’re excited to be able to offer them another option to get away this winter to enjoy the Valley of the Sun. We’re know there is pent-up demand for convenient, affordable travel, and we’re here to help folks enjoy the vacations they’ve been dreaming about."
Get to where you want to go.— Sun Country Airlines (@SunCountryAir) April 27, 2021
Announcing 18 new nonstop routes, with 9 new airports across the Upper Midwest. Explore these Featured Fares and more: https://t.co/K2xsMMpU7n#GetToGoing pic.twitter.com/HfLS6m0sxU
Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport Authority CEO J. Brian O'Neill, A.A.E, said:
"Today’s announcement by Sun Country Airlines is exciting news for both sun-seeking travelers from the upper Midwest and the large number of greater Phoenix residents with family and friends in the Twin Cities region."
Photo: Getty Images