Arizona State Fair Hosting Crazy Times Carnival With Rides, Games, & Food

The Arizona State Fair will be hosting a carnival at the Arizona State Fairgrounds starting this week, reported AZ Family.

The event is called the Crazy Times Carnival and will have rides, games, and delicious fair food, just like you would normally see at the Arizona State Fair, but you get to enjoy it all a little earlier in the year.

Crazy Times carnival will start later this week on Thursday, April 29th and will last through Sunday, May 9th. It will be open from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. each night.

Admission is only $5. Admission plus a fully unlimited ride wristband is $40 per person. Parking is free.

You can check out a full list of rides, food vendors, and games on the website by clicking here. More will be added as they become available.

For additional information about the carnival and to purchase tickets, visit the Arizona State Fair's website here.