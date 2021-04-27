Dan Smith Brings Back Bastille 'Quarantstream' With Stripped Down Set

Dan Smith treated Bastille fans to a 20-minute live stream on Tuesday (April 27) and it's the boost of serotonin you need in your life.

Resurrecting his "Quarantstream" series after months, the lead singer checked in on fans and explained this will turn into a three-part series.

“We are clubbing together some old songs into themes,” he explained. “The first category, depressingly, is called 'DRINK.' I think you can probably guess what the next categories are. We thought we'd put together a bunch of songs. Turns out they're quite depressing, then I'm about to come here and play them in an even more depressing way — just me and the piano.”

The other categories he's referring to would, of course, be "Dance" and "F***" to round out the trio of activities from the band's song "Million Pieces."

Smith kicked off the set with "a real drinkin' song": "Oblivion" off Bastille's 2013 album Bad Blood. While not planned on the setlist, Bastille fans also got a treat when someone requested "Icarus" and Smith gave a very brief performance of the song.