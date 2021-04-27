Here's Where Pittsburgh Ranks Among Top Places To Move To After College

A recent study ranked Pittsburgh as the top large city to move to after college.

Researchers at Porch.com ranked the Steel City No. 1 among large metros, with Pittsburgh scoring an 88.2 overall grade.

The study considered several factors: composite score, median income for recent graduates, unemployment rate for recent graduates, number of employer firms per 1,000 residents, concentration of recent graduates (compared to average), media 1-bedroom rent, cost of living (compared to average.)

Here's how the Steel City scored, according to Porch.com:

Composite score: 88.2

88.2 Median income for recent graduates: $41,600

$41,600 Unemployment rate for recent graduates: 1.9%

1.9% Number of employer firms per 1k residents: 26.9

26.9 Concentration of recent graduates (compared to average): +33.1%

+33.1% Median 1-bedroom rent: $839

$839 Cost of living (compared to average):-7.6%

Additionally, the Rust Belt and Midwest were among the best regions for the move after college due to affordability.

"The best places to move after college are primarily more affordable cities in the Rust Belt and Midwest," the website wrote of its detailed findings and methodology. "These metros tend to have low costs of living and low unemployment rates for recent graduates. While median income for recent graduates is similar to the national level in these places, the low cost of living means that salaries go much further. Despite high costs of living, the Seattle and Boston metro areas also make the cut for the top 15 large metros due to high median incomes for recent graduates, low unemployment rates, and very high concentrations of graduates."

Jefferson City, Missouri and Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, Arkansas each topped Porch.com's lists for small metros and midsize metros, respectively.

You can view the full results of the study here.

Photo: Getty Images