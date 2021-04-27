Kentucky Governor Lifts Mask Mandate For Some Outdoor Events

Kentucky residents in groups of less than 1,000 will now be able to have outdoor gatherings without face masks, reported WLKY.

Governor Andy Beshear made the announcement on Monday at a news conference.

He said, "What we think, where we are now, is that especially those who are vaccinated are really safe outside as long as the group isn't over 1,000 people."

According to Beshear, the decision was based on data about the state's vaccination efforts and the decrease in weekly positive coronavirus cases across Kentucky.

Beshear mentioned that the restriction ease includes gatherings at places such as backyard barbecues, community pools, outdoor weddings, etc.

The ease especially applies to those who have been fully vaccinated. According to Beshear, those who have not been fully vaccinated should maintain a 6-foot distance from others and continue wearing face masks.

Outdoor events that have more than 1,000 occupants, such as the Kentucky Derby and LouCity FC soccer games, should still require face masks.

There is still a requirement for face masks at indoor events.

The change for outdoor events went into effect today.

Photo: Getty Images