Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Get Undressed For PDA-Heavy Photo

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker can’t keep their lips off each other!

The reality star and the blink-182 drummer shared yet another steamy PDA moment from their whirlwind romance.

A photo shared Monday (April 26) from Kardashian’s 42nd birthday bash at what appears to be the Amangiri resort in Utah, Barker can be seen holding up his sweetheart while locking each other in a tight embrace for a romantic kiss. The image also shows the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star wearing nothing more than a skinny bikini and the rocker going shirtless, baring his ink-covered torso as he plants a kiss on her lips.