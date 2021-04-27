Feedback

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Get Undressed For PDA-Heavy Photo

By Regina Star

April 27, 2021

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker can’t keep their lips off each other!

The reality star and the blink-182 drummer shared yet another steamy PDA moment from their whirlwind romance.

A photo shared Monday (April 26) from Kardashian’s 42nd birthday bash at what appears to be the Amangiri resort in Utah, Barker can be seen holding up his sweetheart while locking each other in a tight embrace for a romantic kiss. The image also shows the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star wearing nothing more than a skinny bikini and the rocker going shirtless, baring his ink-covered torso as he plants a kiss on her lips.

“Just Like Heaven,” Kardashian captioned the image, making a reference to The Cure’s song of the same name, to which Barker commented under the snapshot, “EVERYTHING.”

“Holy Moly 🔥” commented family friend, Khadijah McCray, as LaLa Anthony gushed with “😍😍😍😍😍😍”

The new couple has been on a PDA streak since they became an item earlier this year, with their most recent display of affection coming in just a week ago when the lovebirds celebrated her special day.

“Little birthday vibes,” Kardashian captioned a series of pictures showing the massive floral arrangement she received from her man.

“I F–KING LOVE YOU! 🖤 YOU’RE A BLESSING TO THIS WORLD HAPPY BIRTHDAY @kourtneykardash,” the musician wrote in a tribute for her birthday at the time.

Photo: Getty Images

